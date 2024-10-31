Mercer reports Q3 EPS (26c), consensus 8c

Reports Q3 revenue $502.14M, consensus $502.1M. Juan Carlos Bueno, CEO, stated: “In the third quarter, softwood pulp markets continued to be strong and fiber costs remained stable. However, our operating results were constrained as a result of lower pulp sales volumes caused by unplanned downtime at our Peace River mill and other unexpected production events. In the third quarter of 2024, these events had an impact on our production of approximately 71,200 ADMTs.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MERC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.