MMC

Mercer, MergerWare Enter Strategic Alliance

October 09, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (MMC) and MergerWare announced a strategic alliance aimed at improving how organizations plan, manage, and execute mergers and acquisitions. The collaboration combines Mercer's global M&A advisory expertise with MergerWare's digital execution platform to deliver more successful integrations. The alliance will help organizations: simplify due diligence, accelerate decision-making, and improve transparency throughout the deal lifecycle; uncover and address people-related risks with data-driven insights; and deliver faster integrations.

Jeff Black, Global Leader of Mercer's M&A Advisory Services, said: "Our alliance with MergerWare creates a new standard for deal execution by combining advisory expertise with innovative technology, giving clients the tools they need to achieve growth objectives while minimizing risks."

