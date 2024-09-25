Mercer Halts Peace River Mill Operations For Repairs After Mechanical Failure

(RTTNews) - Mercer International Inc. (MERC) said that its Peace River mill has taken downtime to complete necessary repairs to the mill's digester after experiencing a mechanical failure.

The company now expects the repairs and related assessments will be completed in mid-October 2024, and anticipates that NBHK production at the mill will be reduced by approximately 45,000 tonnes during such period.

The company noted that it maintains property and business interruption insurance for the Peace River mill and expects the repairs and business interruption will be covered by such insurance.

