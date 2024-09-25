News & Insights

Markets
MERC

Mercer Halts Peace River Mill Operations For Repairs After Mechanical Failure

September 25, 2024 — 11:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mercer International Inc. (MERC) said that its Peace River mill has taken downtime to complete necessary repairs to the mill's digester after experiencing a mechanical failure.

The company now expects the repairs and related assessments will be completed in mid-October 2024, and anticipates that NBHK production at the mill will be reduced by approximately 45,000 tonnes during such period.

The company noted that it maintains property and business interruption insurance for the Peace River mill and expects the repairs and business interruption will be covered by such insurance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MERC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.