Mercer : Fire Extinguished At Stendal Pulp Mill

(RTTNews) - Mercer International (MERC), in an update on a fire which occurred in the wood chip storage area at Stendal pulp mill, said that the fire has been primarily extinguished but as is customary in such cases, the site will be monitored for hot spots for several more days.

According to the company, the fire did not damage the mill operations and the damage appears to have been confined to the wood chip storage bunkers and associated conveying systems.

The company stated that it will conduct a more formal detailed assessment of damage and required repairs and develop a restart plan. Until such assessment and plan, there can be no assurance as to when the mill will recommence operations.

The company maintains property and business interruption insurance for the Stendal pulp mill and it expects the property damage and business interruption will be covered by such insurance.

