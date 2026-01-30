Mercedes, NVIDIA and Uber Team Up to Build S-Class Robotaxis

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGYY, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER are advancing plans to roll out robotaxi services in major cities, centered on Mercedes’ S-Class sedan. The collaboration, launched last year, is focused on building a global autonomous-driving platform.



The next-generation S-Class running Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS will integrate NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion hardware along with the full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE AV Level 4 software. The setup is designed to support future robotaxi deployments, emphasizing safety-first autonomy through NVIDIA’s Halos system and parallel AI-based and classical driving stacks to ensure dependable performance.



The S-Class is positioned to deliver a premium, chauffeur-style autonomous experience. Under NVIDIA’s previously announced partnership with Uber, the companies plan to offer these autonomous vehicles to passengers via Uber’s mobility network.



The initiative highlights how established automakers and AI leaders can collaborate to produce vehicles that are safer, smarter and more autonomous while maintaining high quality and safety standards.



NVIDIA DRIVE AV equips the new S-Class with a full-stack automated-driving system capable of addressing rare and complex driving scenarios within a safety-centric architecture. The system is trained at scale on NVIDIA DGX platforms and validated through high-fidelity simulations using NVIDIA Omniverse NuRec libraries and Cosmos world models.



Built on NVIDIA’s broader AI foundation spanning perception, planning and reasoning, DRIVE AV is optimized and distilled for reliable deployment in production vehicles, customized to Mercedes-Benz’s vehicle platforms and sensor suites. The technology enables real-time analysis of complex environments, evaluation of multiple driving options and selection of the safest possible action.



The companies have not disclosed a timeline for launching the robotaxi service. Mercedes-Benz has previously partnered with Bosch and China-based software firm Momenta on other autonomous-driving efforts. MBGYY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

