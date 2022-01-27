Markets

Mercedes-Benz, Taiwan's ProLogium To Develop Next-gen Solid-state Battery Cells For EVs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz, affiliated to Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK), Thursday said it has signed a technology cooperation agreement with ProLogium, a Taiwanese solid-state battery maker, to develop next-generation battery cells for electric vehicles.

The first Mercedes-Benz test vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries co-developed with ProLogium are expected to be introduced in the coming years.

As part of the deal, Mercedes-Benz will make high double-digit million euro investment in ProLogium, and also will take a seat on ProLogium's board of directors.

The investment by Mercedes-Benz will be used to support the development of the technology and ProLogium's plan of establishing production capacity in Europe.

ProLogium has been working with Mercedes-Benz on the testing of EV battery cells since 2016.

According to the company, solid-state battery cells are one of the key levers for determining cost, scalability and energy density in the area of electric vehicle batteries. The solid-state electrolyte allows for the use of materials with high storage capacity, high-ionic conductivity, and higher chemical stability.

The companies also agreed on milestones that would enable integration of the solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz plans to go all electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow. ProLogium, with its solid-state battery R&D and manufacturing know-how, is expected to be a strong partner for Mercedes-Benz in battery technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular