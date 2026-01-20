Mercantile Bank Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Mercantile Bank (MBWM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.84 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $19.62 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $82.25 million from $82.48 million last year.

Mercantile Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.84 Mln. vs. $19.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $82.25 Mln vs. $82.48 Mln last year.

