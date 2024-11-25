Mercantile Bank Approves New Compensation Plan for Executives

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from Mercantile Bank ( (MBWM) ).
Mercantile Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a new Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan #2, effective January 1, 2025, offering Board members and Executive Vice Presidents the ability to defer a portion of their salaries and bonuses. The plan, administered by the Compensation Committee, ensures participants are fully vested and allows for flexible distribution options. A rabbi trust agreement secures the deferred assets, maintaining protection even in the event of the Bank’s insolvency.
