MercadoLibre's Most Formidable Competitor Is Not Amazon. It's This Company.

Key Points Amazon is not the real threat in Latin America.

Shopee’s aggressive pricing, logistics push, and growing fintech arm directly attack MercadoLibre’s core strengths.

Competition from other players like Temu and Nu Bank is worth watching as well.

When investors think about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), the first comparison that usually comes up is Amazon. It makes sense. Both companies dominate online marketplaces, run their own logistics networks, and increasingly rely on advertising as a growth engine. MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America.

But if you're trying to understand MercadoLibre's biggest threat, Amazon isn't the company you should be watching. The real competitor is Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) Shopee.

Why Shopee matters more than Amazon

Amazon is an e-commerce powerhouse, but it has struggled to gain real traction in Latin America. The challenges are structural: fragmented infrastructure, high logistics costs, and a consumer base that often lacks access to traditional banking. Amazon has invested heavily in this region, but it hasn't cracked the formula.

Shopee, on the other hand, has made rapid inroads. The Singapore-based company entered Brazil with a familiar playbook that it has employed in Southeast Asia: low prices, gamified shopping, and seller-friendly policies. The approach has clicked with cost-conscious Latin American consumers.

And the result has been remarkable. In just five years, Shopee has become the market leader by order volume, and yet continues to grow rapidly and profitably. According to SimilarWeb, Shopee's app ranks first in Brazil in terms of usage, followed by MercadoLibre in second place.

The Brazilian e-commerce business isn't just a side business for Shopee anymore -- it has become a serious competitor on MercadoLibre's home turf.

Both companies are competing on the same two fronts

What makes Shopee more formidable than Amazon is that it competes with MercadoLibre on both of its critical pillars: commerce and fintech.

1. Commerce

Shopee has been willing to sacrifice margins to win customers. It offers low seller commissions, frequent promotions, and aggressive shipping subsidies -- Shopee also operates its own logistics network. That has forced MercadoLibre to react, expanding its free shipping threshold in Brazil to purchases above 19 reais (about $3.40), down from 79 reais before, and cutting seller shipping costs by up to 40%.

In other words, MercadoLibre isn't ignoring Shopee. It's already changing its business model to defend its share.

2. Fintech

Sea's financial arm, SeaMoney, has also been growing rapidly in Southeast Asia. In the second quarter 2025, its revenue jumped nearly 70% year over year to $883 million. The business covers digital wallets, credit, and other financial services.

In Latin America, Sea's fintech presence is still small compared to Mercado Pago, which had 68 million monthly active users and a $9.3 billion loan portfolio in Q2 2025. But Shopee has proven it can build a commerce-payments flywheel in other regions. If it manages to replicate that in Latin America, the competitive threat becomes far more serious.

What about Temu and Nubank?

It's not just Shopee chasing MercadoLibre.

Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, has been flooding Latin America with ultra-cheap goods, relying on cross-border shipping from China. It has quickly gained users, but without local logistics or payments infrastructure, it's more of a disruptor in the bargain segment than a full rival -- at least for now.

On the fintech side, Nubank is a real threat to Mercado Pago. It has built a vast user base in Brazil, expanding into deposits, lending, and investments. But they lack the integrated e-commerce engine that ties MercadoLibre's ecosystem together.

That's why Shopee stands apart. It's the rare competitor attacking both sides of MercadoLibre's moat at once.

What it means for investors

MercadoLibre remains the dominant force in Latin American e-commerce and fintech, with a scale advantage, trusted brand, and integrated logistics network. But the competitive landscape is shifting.

Amazon may be the easy comparison, but Shopee is the competitor investors should really watch. It's growing market share in Brazil, forcing MercadoLibre to adjust pricing and shipping policies, and rapidly scaling its fintech arm.

For long-term investors, that means two things:

Latin America still offers tremendous opportunities, and MercadoLibre's years of operating experience remain a key advantage. MercadoLibre now faces a far more serious competitive threat from Shopee, one that could pressure margins and alter its growth trajectory.

All told, keeping an eye on Shopee's momentum could be just as important as tracking MercadoLibre's own results in the quarters ahead.

Lawrence Nga has positions in PDD Holdings and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

