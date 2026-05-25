MercadoLibre vs. eBay: Which E-Commerce Platform Holds the Edge?

MercadoLibre MELI and eBay EBAY are among the most recognized names in e-commerce, connecting millions of buyers and sellers through large online marketplace ecosystems. MercadoLibre has built a dominant presence in Latin America through its integrated commerce and logistics network, while eBay continues to strengthen its global marketplace with a focus on categories such as collectibles, luxury goods and automotive parts.



Both companies are expanding seller tools, advertising offerings, shipping capabilities and AI-driven shopping experiences to drive marketplace engagement and transaction growth. However, their approaches toward growth, profitability and marketplace monetization have increasingly diverged. Let’s delve deeper to determine which e-commerce platform holds the edge.

The Case for MELI

MercadoLibre’s platform is expected to remain under pressure as growth depends on sustained spending across shipping, fulfillment and merchant incentives. Seller fees have been lowered in selected categories and free shipping programs continue to expand, driving stronger commerce volumes but limiting operating leverage and compressing platform margins. Revenues rose 49% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while operating margin compressed 600 basis points to 6.9% as investment intensity accelerated.



MELI continues to push deeper into advertising, AI-driven search and seller discovery tools to improve conversion and buyer engagement. However, these capabilities are still being developed alongside elevated infrastructure expansion, which is expected to keep technology and operating costs high over the near term. MercadoLibre’s marketplace model increasingly appears dependent on continuous ecosystem reinvestment rather than margin expansion.



A further concern weighing on MELI is the growing drag from fintech operations, which contributes to the widening performance gap between MELI and eBay. Credit card issuance, consumer loans and longer duration lending continue to expand aggressively, keeping provisioning elevated and profitability under pressure. Mercado Pago’s monthly active users grew 29% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while the credit portfolio nearly doubled to $14.6 billion, a trend expected to weigh on earnings visibility going forward.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.69 per share, down 25.5% over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.71%.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

The Case for EBAY

eBay’s e-commerce platform is expected to benefit from a more balanced marketplace strategy centered on seller engagement, advertising monetization and category-focused commerce expansion. The company continues strengthening its presence across collectibles, luxury goods, automotive parts and recommerce categories, where transaction quality and enthusiast demand remain relatively resilient. Gross merchandise volume increased 14% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, supported by stronger momentum across fashion, motors and collectibles. eBay Live is operational across seven markets globally, and cross-border trade has been supported through expanded shipping solutions, including eBay International Shipping in Canada and SpeedPAK across Germany and six additional markets.



eBay continues to expand AI-driven seller tools, conversational search capabilities and advertising solutions to improve conversion rates and marketplace engagement. AI-powered listing enhancements are expected to simplify seller onboarding and improve listing productivity, while advertising offerings continue supporting take rate expansion across the platform. First-party advertising revenue grew 28% to $555 million in the first quarter of 2026, benefiting from stronger promoted listings adoption and higher seller participation across the marketplace.



eBay's marketplace model is expected to remain relatively disciplined from a profitability standpoint compared with MELI. The company continues investing in shipping solutions, live commerce and marketplace innovation without materially disrupting earnings leverage. Operating income increased 18% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting healthy operational execution alongside marketplace growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for eBay’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.5 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure indicates an 9.49% increase year over year.

eBay Inc. Price and Consensus

eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote

Price Performance and Valuation of MELI and EBAY

In the year-to-date period, EBAY shares have rallied 32.9% while MELI shares have declined 17.4%. EBAY's rally has been supported by its global marketplace exposure and stable execution, whereas MELI's share price weakness reflects the strain of rising costs and margin uncertainty.

EBAY vs. MELI: YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales basis, eBay trades at 4.1x compared to MELI's 1.89x. While MELI's lower multiple may appear attractive, it reflects ongoing margin compression and earnings uncertainty. eBay's premium is supported by stronger profitability, disciplined capital allocation and consistent earnings growth, making the valuation gap appear fundamentally justified.

EBAY vs. MELI: Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

eBay's global marketplace exposure, stable margins and growing advertising revenues give it a clear edge over MercadoLibre. MELI's margin compression, elevated spending and expanding fintech risk continue to weigh on its investment case.



eBay carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while MELI has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.