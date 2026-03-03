Markets
MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Drops 5%

March 03, 2026 — 10:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) are moving down about 5 percent on Tuesday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to impact the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1,681.00 on the Nasdaq, down 5.42 percent or $96.31. The stock opened at $1,689.33 and has tanked as low as $1,666.20 so far in today's session. The stock closed trading at $1,777.00 on Monday.

Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1,654.24 to $2,645.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MELI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.