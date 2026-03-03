MercadoLibre Stock Drops 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) are moving down about 5 percent on Tuesday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to impact the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1,681.00 on the Nasdaq, down 5.42 percent or $96.31. The stock opened at $1,689.33 and has tanked as low as $1,666.20 so far in today's session. The stock closed trading at $1,777.00 on Monday.

Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1,654.24 to $2,645.22.

