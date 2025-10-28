Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy After Pension Fund Generali PTE Initiated a Position?

Key Points

Generali PTE purchased 10,070 shares in an estimated $23.53 million trade in the third quarter.

The position represents 4.56% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Generali PTE reported holding 10,070 MercadoLibre shares, valued at $23.53 million as of September 30, 2025.

MercadoLibre is now a sizable new position, but outside the fund’s top five holdings.

What happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2025, pension company Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne, also known as Generali PTE, established a new position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). The fund acquired 10,070 shares, resulting in a reported position value of $23.53 million at the end of the third quarter. The new stake accounts for 4.56% of the fund’s $515.98 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This was a new position in MercadoLibre, established during the third quarter, and now representing 4.56% of reportable assets under management, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

META: $36.72 million (7.1% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

AMZN: $35.79 million (6.9% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NOW: $33.36 million (6.5% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

MU: $32.63 million (6.3% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

UNH: $31.20 million (6.0% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of October 27, 2025, shares were priced at $2,282.32, up 11% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 7.32 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-27) $2,282.32 Market Capitalization $115.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $24.10 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.05 billion

Company Snapshot

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging an ecosystem approach to connect buyers and sellers while facilitating digital payments and financial services. MercadoLibre’s integrated business model enables it to capture multiple revenue streams and drive sustained growth across its core markets.

The company offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, fintech, logistics, and advertising services, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago, Mercado Credito, Mercado Envios, Mercado Fondo, Mercado Libre Classifieds, Mercado Libre Ads, and Mercado Shops.

MercadoLibre generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, financial services, advertising, logistics solutions, and value-added services across its digital commerce and payments platforms. It serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers across Latin America.

Foolish take

Generali PTE taking a new position in MercadoLibre during Q3 is a noteworthy move, considering MercadoLibre shares have been pricey since rebounding from the April stock market crash as a result of the Trump administration's new tariff policies. MercadoLibre stock's price-to-earnings ratio is a hefty 57.

Perhaps MercadoLibre's strong business performance is what attracted the investment. The e-commerce leader delivered 34% year-over-year sales growth in the second quarter to $6.8 billion.

The excellent revenue growth was driven by a 25% increase in unique active buyers on its platform to 70.8 million in Q2. This was the highest growth MercadoLibre has seen since the first quarter of 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic drove up online usage.

MercadoLibre is also growing users of its fintech solutions. Monthly active users here increased 30% year over year to 67.6 million, representing the seventh consecutive quarter of at least 30% growth.

However, its heavy reliance on Latin American markets means it is more vulnerable to macroeconomic factors than e-commerce competitors such as Amazon. This and its heightened valuation means now is not a good time to invest in MercadoLibre.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: U.S. equity holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if above a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Fintech: Technology-driven financial services or products, such as digital payments, lending, or online banking.

Logistics solutions: Services that manage the movement, storage, and delivery of goods for businesses or consumers.

Value-added services: Additional features or offerings that enhance a company’s core products, often generating extra revenue.

Ecosystem approach: A business strategy where multiple interconnected services are offered to create a comprehensive user experience.

Transaction fees: Charges collected by a company for processing payments or trades on its platform.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

