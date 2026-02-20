MercadoLibre Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Hold or Fold the Stock?

MercadoLibre MELI is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.52 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 40.55%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $11.77 per share. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.66%.

MELI Earnings Surprise History

MELI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.69%.

Earnings Whispers for MELI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MELI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MELI has an Earnings ESP of -1.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top-Line Growth Estimates for Q3

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 Argentina revenues is pegged at $1.67 billion, suggesting an increase of 24.52% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for Brazil revenues is pinned at $4.48 billion, indicating an increase of 42.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for Mexico revenues is pinned at $2.13 billion, indicating a 58.3% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from other countries is pegged at $387.14 million, suggesting a 43.9% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results of MELI

MercadoLibre is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 navigating a period of elevated investment and intensifying competitive dynamics across its core markets. While the reduction of Brazil's free shipping threshold from R$79 to R$19, implemented earlier this year, is expected to have continued supporting buyer and seller activity through the holiday period, the associated subsidy costs are expected to have sustained meaningful pressure on direct contribution margins. Record promotional investment during the Black Friday campaign is likely to have amplified this dynamic further, partly reflecting the need to respond to aggressive spending from Amazon AMZN and Sea Limited SE across the region.



However, the seasonal uplift from Black Friday and holiday shopping is expected to have provided a tailwind to Gross Merchandise Volume across Brazil and Mexico. The MELI+ loyalty program's expanded fast-shipping benefit for subscribers is expected to have supported platform engagement through the period. Mercado Ads, whose growth had been approaching triple digits on an FX-neutral basis, is likely to have benefited from increased brand spending during the seasonally active period. Amazon's continued logistics buildout is expected to have kept delivery speed and assortment competition elevated, while Sea Limited's Shopee platform is expected to have sustained pressure on MELI's marketplace through aggressive discounting across key categories.



Mercado Pago's credit portfolio expansion is expected to have continued, though the pace of growth carries execution risk as the Argentina credit card, launched in August 2025, adds early-stage losses to the portfolio mix. Nubank's NU growing suite of credit and banking products across Brazil and Mexico is expected to have remained a persistent competitive headwind for Mercado Pago. The broader effort to deepen user principality is expected to have faced ongoing pressure as Nubank continued expanding its financial ecosystem across the region. Margin recovery is expected to remain elusive near term.

MELI Price Performance & Stock Valuation

MercadoLibre shares have declined 14.5% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector's modest rise of 0.2% and the Internet-Commerce industry's decline of 8.9%. Among peers, Nubank’s shares have returned 37.3% and Amazon’s shares have declined 7.7%, while Sea Limited’s shares plunged 36.2% over the same period. MELI’s performance trails most peers, suggesting that persistent margin pressures and intensifying regional competition may have limited the stock's relative momentum.

MELI’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared to the broader industry, MELI's valuation remains elevated despite the prospect of a softer quarter. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales ratio of 2.63X, versus the industry average of 1.92X. This wide premium appears difficult to justify, given persistent margin pressures and the ongoing investment cycle, indicating that the current valuation may already overstate near-term growth potential.

MELI Trades at a Premium



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

MercadoLibre's sustained top-line momentum and deepening ecosystem across commerce and fintech position the company as a structural beneficiary of Latin America's ongoing digital shift. However, near-term uncertainties surrounding margin recovery, the early-stage costs of the Argentina credit card expansion and intensifying competition from Amazon, Sea Limited and Nubank warrant a measured approach. With results scheduled for Feb. 24, 2026, existing investors may consider holding their positions, while prospective buyers could benefit from waiting for greater clarity on margin trajectory and operating leverage before establishing new positions.

