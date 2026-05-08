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MercadoLibre Q1 Net Income Declines

May 08, 2026 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MercadoLibre (MELI) reported that its first quarter net income declined to $417 million from $494 million, prior year. Net income available to shareholders per common share was $8.23 compared to $9.74. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $857 million from $935 million.

First quarter Net revenues and financial income was $8.85 billion compared to $5.94 billion, last year. Total Payment Volume was $87.2 billion, up 50% year-over-year. Gross Merchandise Volume was $19.0 billion, up 42%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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