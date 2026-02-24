Mercadolibre Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.997 billion, or $39.40 per share. This compares with $1.911 billion, or $37.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.1% to $28.893 billion from $20.777 billion last year.

Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

