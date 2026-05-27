MercadoLibre Expands 1P Rapidly: Will Margin Pressure Persist?

MercadoLibre's MELI aggressive push into first-party (1P) commerce is emerging as a pressure point on the company's profitability trajectory. While the strategy is demonstrably strengthening pricing competitiveness and buyer engagement across Latin America, the rapid scaling of inventory-led operations is introducing meaningful margin dilution at a moment when broader ecosystem spending remains heavily elevated.



The company's 1P gross merchandise volume surged 69% year over year on a foreign exchange neutral basis in the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by consumer electronics in Brazil, where market share has expanded significantly over recent years. Sharper pricing and broader assortment are supporting conversion and retention metrics, but the growing mix shift toward inventory-led commerce carries a materially different cost structure. Scaling 1P requires sustained investment across fulfillment infrastructure, logistics capacity and inventory management, all of which are compounding simultaneously with accelerating free shipping commitments and fintech expansion spend.



Gross margin contracted 300 basis points year over year in the first quarter of 2026, with 1P contributing meaningfully to that compression. Although select early-entry categories are approaching better unit economics, the segment as a whole continues to weigh on operating income, which declined 20% year over year to $611 million at a 6.9% margin. As 1P scales faster than the core marketplace, it absorbs a disproportionately larger share of corporate overhead allocations, making the dilution burden structural rather than transitory.



MercadoLibre's willingness to prioritize long-term scale over near-term profitability suggests margin pressure is unlikely to ease in the coming quarters. The higher-cost operating structure tied to inventory-led commerce, layered atop continued fulfillment and cross-border trade investments, could persist as a meaningful constraint on operating leverage and earnings expansion. With 1P still expanding rapidly and overhead dilution a gradual multi-year process, near-term margin pressure looks persistent.

MELI Faces Stiff Competition

MELI faces stiff competition from Amazon AMZN and Alibaba BABA, both of which have expanded logistics and inventory-led commerce capabilities to strengthen user engagement and pricing competitiveness. Amazon continues scaling its first-party retail network despite persistent fulfillment and shipping cost pressures, while Alibaba has increased investments across direct retail, fulfillment and supply-chain infrastructure to defend market share.

Unlike Amazon and Alibaba, MELI is expanding 1P operations while simultaneously ramping investments across fintech, free shipping and logistics infrastructure, which could keep profitability under pressure as inventory-led commerce becomes a larger mix of the business.

MELI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

MELI shares have declined 18.2% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, while the Zacks Internet–Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector have returned 6.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

MELI’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MELI is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 1.87X compared with the industry’s 1.99X. MELI has a Value Score of F.

MELI's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $40.97 per share, down by 18.14% over the past 30 days, but indicating a 3.98% year-over-year increase.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MercadoLibre currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.