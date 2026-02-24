Is Mercado Pago a Growth Engine or a Hidden Risk in 2026?

Key Points

Fintech is a core growth engine driving engagement and revenue diversification.

Lending expansion strengthens the ecosystem, but it also increases sensitivity to macroeconomic slowdowns.

Credit quality will define 2026.

For years, investors viewed MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) primarily as an e-commerce story. That framing is likely outdated.

Today, Mercado Pago is just as important as the marketplace, and arguably more consequential for the company's future.

So the question heading into the future isn't whether fintech is growing. It's whether that growth strengthens the business or introduces a new layer of risk.

The bullish case: Fintech as the stabilizer

Mercado Pago has evolved from a checkout tool into a full financial ecosystem. Users now rely on it for peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, credit, and even savings products.

The growth has been impressive. Payment volumes continue rising. Monthly active users are expanding, growing 29% to 72.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. The credit portfolio has grown rapidly, and, importantly, recent data showed stabilizing short-term delinquency rates.

This is critical for two reasons.

First, embedded payments increase stickiness. Consumers who use Mercado Pago for more than shopping are less likely to leave the ecosystem. Second, fintech diversifies revenue streams. When e-commerce margins compress due to shipping subsidies or competition, payments and lending can provide a buffer.

In theory, fintech reduces volatility.

The overlooked risk: Lending in volatile markets

But fintech is not just payments. It's credit.

And credit behaves differently than marketplaces during economic slowdowns.

Latin America is not a stable macro environment. Inflation cycles, currency depreciation, and political shifts are recurring realities. If Brazil or Mexico enter a softer economic phase in 2026, consumer delinquencies could rise.

Even modest increases in default rates can have outsize impacts on earnings because loan losses flow directly through the income statement.

Make no mistake, the risk isn't that Mercado Pago collapses. It's that fintech amplifies volatility during downturns, just as it amplifies growth during expansions. That dual nature makes it both a strength and a vulnerability.

What 2026 needs to prove

The key issue for investors is not loan growth. It's loan quality.

Heading into 2026, here are the signals that matter:

Are delinquency trends stable or rising?

Is credit growth slowing responsibly if macro conditions weaken?

Is fintech contributing to operating income and not just revenue growth?

If MercadoLibre demonstrates disciplined underwriting as it expands its credit portfolio, fintech becomes a durable second growth engine. On the contrary, if credit risk deteriorates, volatility will likely follow, potentially altering investors' perception of the company's long-term prospects.

What does it mean for investors?

Mercado Pago is no longer a side business. It is central to MercadoLibre's long-term strategy. That makes it one of the company's most significant opportunities, and one of its biggest risks.

Fintech can deepen the moat and smooth cycles. Or it can magnify downturns.

In 2026, investors won't just be watching growth rates. They'll be watching credit quality.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

