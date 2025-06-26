Mercado Libre Recognized as Dominant Retailer in TIME100 Most Influential Companies List 2025

TIME named Mercado Libre as a top influential company, recognizing its impact in e-commerce and fintech across Latin America.

Quiver AI Summary

TIME has unveiled its annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, featuring Mercado Libre as the only Latin American company recognized, highlighting its prominence in the retail sector within the Titan category. With over 25 years of operation, Mercado Libre has achieved significant growth, surpassing 100 million unique buyers in e-commerce, and its fintech arm, Mercado Pago, processed nearly $200 billion in payments in 2024, servicing over 60 million active monthly users. The company is dedicated to empowering SMEs, having provided $24 billion in credit, with a strong focus on financial inclusion. Furthermore, Mercado Libre is committed to sustainability through its electric vehicle fleet and has plans to grow its workforce from 84,000 to over 112,000 by the end of 2025, with a focus on inclusion. This acknowledgment by TIME reflects Mercado Libre's continued impact in democratizing commerce and enhancing economic growth in the region.

Potential Positives

Mercado Libre is the only Latin American company included in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, underscoring its significant global presence.

Recognized as the dominant retailer in the Titan category, reflecting its leadership and impact in e-commerce and fintech.

The company has surpassed 100 million unique buyers in its e-commerce segment, showcasing substantial growth in user engagement.

Mercado Pago's credit initiatives have empowered 22 million small businesses in Brazil, enhancing financial inclusion and fueling regional economic growth.

Potential Negatives

While being recognized as a dominant player, there may be concerns about the company's reliance on continuous growth, as market saturation in e-commerce could pose challenges in maintaining its current pace.

The significant number of new hires (28,000) raises questions about the company's ability to effectively integrate and manage a much larger workforce, which could impact operational efficiency.

The mention of financial inclusion efforts, while positive, could highlight potential risks associated with extending credit to a large number of small businesses, especially first-time borrowers, which may result in higher default rates.

FAQ

What is the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list?

The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list highlights companies that make significant impacts globally each year.

Why is Mercado Libre notable in the TIME100 list?

Mercado Libre is recognized as the only Latin American company and the dominant retailer in the Titan category.

How many unique buyers does Mercado Libre have?

Mercado Libre surpassed 100 million unique buyers in its e-commerce segment, showcasing its rapid growth.

What is the role of Mercado Pago in financial inclusion?

Mercado Pago has granted $24 billion in credit to SMEs and entrepreneurs, promoting financial inclusion in the region.

How is Mercado Libre contributing to sustainability?

Mercado Libre operates the largest fleet of electric vehicles in the region, reflecting its commitment to sustainable logistics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MELI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MELI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MELI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of $MELI stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MELI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MELI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

New Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MELI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MELI forecast page.

$MELI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MELI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MELI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kaio Prato from UBS set a target price of $3000.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $2400.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



Montevideo, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TIME has released its annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Not only is Mercado Libre the only Latin American company on the list, this year it’s recognized as the dominant retailer in the Titan category signaling the company’s global significance.





Since its founding over 25 years ago, Mercado Libre has become a dominant force in the region. In recent years the company has seen rapid growth, surpassing 100 million unique buyers in its e-commerce segment.





The company’s fintech arm, Mercado Pago, has processed nearly $200 billion in payments throughout the region in 2024, with over 60 million active monthly users leveraging its banking application. This growth is intrinsically linked to its commitment to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing essential tools to expand their market reach. Notably, in Brazil alone, Mercado Pago extended credit to 22 million small businesses last year, half of them first-time borrowers, marking a significant step toward greater financial inclusion. Across the region, Mercado Pago has granted $24 billion in credit to SMEs and entrepreneurs, fueling economic growth.





Mercado Libre's impact also extends to sustainability and workforce development. The company started the year with a team of 84,000 people and will add nearly 28,000 new positions, surpassing 112,000 employees by the end of 2025, with a long-term development perspective. Nearly half of its workforce is women and an overwhelming 93% of employees feel their managers are inclusive. Mercado Libre also operates the region's largest fleet of electric vehicles, reflecting its dedication to sustainable logistics infrastructure. With a mission of democratizing commerce and financial services, Mercado Livre has been a key driver of development in Latin America for 25 years as the main source of income for 1.8 million families in the region.





"Being named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,"



said Sean Summers, Chief Marketing Officer of Mercado Libre



. "This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering economic development and financial inclusion across Latin America. Even after 25 years of growth, we continue to see large opportunities ahead of us, driving significant market share gains and highlighting our position as the leading e-commerce and fintech player in Latin America. Looking ahead, the investments we are making are central to our ability to continue delivering outstanding results and building a business with much greater scale in the long run."





To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.





See the full list here:





https://time.com/collections/time100-companies-2025/















About Mercado Libre







Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at





http://investor.mercadolibre.com/



















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.