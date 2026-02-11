MEOH & Partners Launch U.K.'s First Biomethanol Bunkering Service

Methanex Corporation MEOH, Exolum and Orsted have launched the United Kingdom’s first commercially ready biomethanol storage and supply service at the Port of Immingham, the U.K.’s largest port by cargo volume and a critical gateway for energy and bulk materials. The initiative marks the companies’ commitment toward decarbonizing the maritime sector. Despite the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) delay in implementation of its Net Zero Framework, companies are prioritizing action to drive decarbonization.

Under the collaboration, Exolum will provide storage and fuelling infrastructure at its Immingham facility, while Methanex will supply the biomethanol, and Orsted will be the first to use the fuel for its North Sea offshore wind farm maintenance vessels, aligning with the U.K.’s clean energy ambitions.

This sets an example of how existing energy infrastructure can be adapted to support new, sustainable fuels and highlights shared commitments amongst the partners to transition to low-carbon operations.

The launch becomes even more significant as it aims to reduce emissions in maritime operations, in which domestic shipping alone contributes for 4.7% of the U.K.’s transport-related CO2 emissions, exceeding emissions from buses, trains and domestic aviation combined.

MEOH stock has gained 4.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MEOH’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MEOH currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CDE and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a rise of 405.56% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 106.61%. CDE’s shares have soared 213.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 loss is pinned at 70 cents per share, indicating a 70.09% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 119.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have skyrocketed 624.5% over the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.