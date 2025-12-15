MEOH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/17/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/17/25, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.185, payable on 12/31/25. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $39.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEOH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.46 per share, with $54.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.42.

In Monday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

