Memphasys Nears Completion of Key Trial for Felix™ System

November 17, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Ltd is nearing the completion of its clinical trial for the Felix™ System, a groundbreaking sperm selection technology poised to revolutionize assisted reproductive treatments. With 95% of patient recruitment achieved, the trial is on track for year-end completion, paving the way for accelerated market entry in Europe and beyond. Successful trial outcomes are expected to attract interest from distributors and investors, enhancing Memphasys’s growth potential in global fertility markets.

For further insights into AU:MEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

