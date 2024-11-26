Memphasys Ltd Announces Director Resignation

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.
Memphasys Ltd has announced the resignation of Robert Cooke from its board of directors, effective November 23, 2024. Cooke, who held 2.5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.0237, will exit the company as it continues to navigate its strategic path. This change in leadership may interest investors tracking the company’s future performance and governance.
