Memphasys Appoints New Chair Amid Key Developments

Memphasys Limited has appointed Lindley Edwards as the new Non-Executive Chairperson, succeeding Robert Cooke, as the company nears the completion of its clinical trial for the Felix™ System. Edwards brings over 30 years of experience in financial services and corporate governance, aiming to steer Memphasys towards global commercialisation of its sperm separation technology and RoXsta™ System. These advancements are set to strengthen Memphasys’ position in the fertility and biotechnology markets.

