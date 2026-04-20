Memory Mania, Mag 7 Rebound, & More

(1:00) - What Is Behind The Recent Surge In Memory Stocks?

(4:45) - How Will Google’s New Approach Impact The Industry?

(6:40) - Roundhill Memory ETF: DRAM

(10:00) - Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF: MAGS

(15:25) - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF: MEME

(19:40) - What Themes Should Investors Be Watching Right Now?

(22:30) - Episode Roundup: SNDK, MU, STX, WDC, CAR, BIRD, XDIV

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dave Mazza, CEO at Roundhill Investments, about the “Mag 7,” red-hot memory stocks, and a few other interesting corners of the market.

The Roundhill Memory ETF DRAM has become the hottest new ETF of 2026, surpassing $1 billion in AUM in only 10 trading days. SanDisk SNDK is up more than 2,880% over the past 12 months.

Other names like Micron MU and Western Digital WDC have also seen strong gains amid concerns about a potential shortage of memory chips, which are critical inputs for AI data centers.

Two other major players in the space, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are listed in South Korea and are not very easy to access for US-based investors. DRAM is the first US-listed ETF to offer targeted exposure to global memory semiconductor companies.

These stocks pulled back sharply late last month after reports that Google GOOGL may have developed a technology that reduces the amount of memory required for large language models. How could Google’s new approach impact the outlook for memory stocks?

Big tech stocks had struggled earlier this year. There were concerns about heavy spending by the hyperscalers Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet, Amazon AMZN, and Meta Platforms META, and whether those massive investments will ultimately generate strong returns.

At the same time, there were worries about disruption in certain areas from AI. Can the recent bounce in the Mag 7 stocks continue?

Meme stocks like Allbirds BIRD and Avis CAR have soared lately. But investors should be cautious about these short-term, risky bets.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Be sure to look out for the next edition of ETF Spotlight, and remember to subscribe!

If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.