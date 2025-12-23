The Meme Stock That Actually Has Real Value

Key Points

Tootsie Roll share prices have risen 20% in 2025.

Its earnings per share have increased for three consecutive fiscal quarters.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) is one of the few public companies with primary operations focused on confectionery production. Yet, what was once one of the meme stocks temporarily restricted from trading on Robinhood due to extreme volatility may soon outgrow its meme stock designation.

Tootsie Roll Industries is one of the few meme stocks with dividends

For 58 consecutive years, Tootsie Roll has increased its annual dividend, making it a Dividend King. Membership in that elite club requires at least 50 consecutive years of dividend boosts.

Most recently, it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share on Dec. 9, payable on Jan. 8, 2026. Besides dividend payouts, the candy company has seen considerable growth throughout the last five years. Tootsie Roll shareholders have experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, with share prices increasing by 47% during that time frame (as of Dec. 22).

The chocolate manufacturer has also reported three consecutive quarters of earnings per share (EPS) increases, with an EPS of $0.49 in Q3 2025, a 9% increase from last year's Q3. Tootsie Roll even trades at a similar trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to The Hershey Company, its largest direct competitor. Tootsie Roll's trailing P/E stands at 29.15, compared to Hershey's 28.29, indicating that investors currently value each company's earnings at comparable levels.

All that said, Tootsie Roll is not a suitable primary asset in a long-term investment portfolio, as meme stocks are often highly volatile. However, if investors desire exposure to a meme stock, it's one of the few that offers consistent dividends and earnings.

Should you buy stock in Tootsie Roll Industries right now?

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hershey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

