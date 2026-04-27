Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Micron Technology (MU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Melius Research initiated coverage of Micron Technology (NasdaqGS:MU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.09% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Micron Technology is $530.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.09% from its latest reported closing price of $524.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Micron Technology is 35,579MM, a decrease of 38.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.78, an increase of 70.47% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an decrease of 339 owner(s) or 10.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MU is 0.54%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.55% to 885,334K shares. The put/call ratio of MU is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 58,249K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,186K shares , representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 54.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,998K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,038K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 64.85% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 24,795K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,655K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 22,541K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital International Investors holds 22,056K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,373K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 56.34% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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