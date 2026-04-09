MELI's Shipping Investments Accelerate Volume: Is Growth Sustainable?

MercadoLibre MELI is scaling its commerce ecosystem through aggressive shipping investments, with a clear focus on lowering delivery friction to drive user adoption and engagement. The company has more than doubled its fulfillment distribution center count in Brazil, expanding from 10 to 21 units as part of a R$23 billion logistics investment plan, increasing same-day delivery coverage to 40% more cities. In March 2026, MELI announced a $3.4 billion investment plan for Argentina, approximately 30% above its 2025 commitment, directed toward logistics infrastructure, technology and fintech expansion. These moves signal that the shipping investment cycle is broadening across geographies rather than tapering.



The volume response to these investments has been tangible. Gross Merchandise Volume grew 36.8% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, alongside a sharp increase in items sold, reflecting higher transaction intensity across the platform. The logistics network absorbed a 41% rise in shipment volumes during 2025 while maintaining delivery performance, with nearly 75% of fast shipments delivered within 48 hours. Early signs of cost optimization are emerging as unit shipping costs declined 500 basis points on a year-over-year basis in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating that scale efficiencies are beginning to offset part of the upfront investment burden.



However, shipping subsidies and fulfillment expansion, combined with cross-border trade and first-party retail initiatives, contributed to a 500 to 600 basis point impact on operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's first quarter of 2026 commerce revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, up 36.6% year over year, suggesting that shipping-driven momentum is expected to persist. Whether that growth proves sustainable will ultimately depend on how effectively MELI converts its expanding logistics footprint into durable margin improvement over time.

Competitive Landscape Adds Pressure on MELI

MELI's logistics expansion is unfolding against rising competitive intensity in its core markets. Sea Limited SE is advancing rapidly through Shopee's localized SPX Express network, offering fast and low-cost shipping across Brazil and Mexico. Amazon AMZN is simultaneously deepening its regional warehousing and same-day delivery capabilities, targeting buyer segments where MELI has historically dominated.



Both Sea Limited and Amazon are investing aggressively in the same geographies and delivery capabilities as MELI. The pace at which MELI widens its logistics efficiency gap over Sea Limited and Amazon will be a key determinant of whether its volume-led strategy builds a durable moat or simply offsets a rising competitive cost base.

MELI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

MELI shares have declined 11.9% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, while the Zacks Internet–Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector have plunged 13.8% and 5.1%, respectively.

MELI’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MELI stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 2.19X compared with the industry’s 1.74X. MELI has a Value Score of B

MELI's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $51.50 per share, down by 9.6% over the past 30 days, but indicating a 30.71% year-over-year increase.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MercadoLibre stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.