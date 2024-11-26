Meliá Hotels Founder Remembered for Global Impact

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL (ES:MEL) has released an update.

Meliá Hotels International mourns the passing of its Honorary President and Founder, Gabriel Escarrer Juliá, who played a pivotal role in transforming the company from a single hotel in Mallorca to a leading global hotel group. His leadership saw the company’s expansion into key international markets, strategic alliances, and a successful stock market debut. Notably, Meliá was recognized as the most sustainable hotel company globally in 2019 and 2020, highlighting its commitment to ethical, social, and environmental values.

