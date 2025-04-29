Melco Resorts & Entertainment Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Environmental and Community Initiatives

Melco Resorts published its 2024 sustainability report, highlighting environmental efforts, community engagement, and responsible gaming initiatives.

Full Release



MACAU, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the publication of its sustainability report for the year 2024 (



link



). The strategy continues to guide the Company to go “Above & Beyond” -- to strive to achieve its commitments to restoring the environment, inspiring its people and communities, sustaining its supply chain and empowering its business to impact positive change. As Melco’s strategy, pillar goals and targets evolve in response to shifting environments through wide-reaching efforts as highlighted in the report, the Company aims to actively engage stakeholders on its journey towards a climate-fit and equitable future.







Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment



, said, “Much more than a service, hospitality is about the experience it creates, the people it supports and the impact it leaves behind. Each year, Melco challenges itself to push this further, believing that luxury and responsibility are not opposing forces but partners in progress, which is reflected in how we uphold strong governance, manage our environmental impact, support our people and communities and lead in responsible gaming. This commitment to progress shaped our approach in 2024, as a year of recalibration in which we continued to strengthen operations, reignite momentum and ensure our integrated resorts remain at the forefront of excellence.”





Key performance highlights from Melco’s latest “RISE to go Above & Beyond” sustainability strategy.







Awards/Recognition









DICJ RG Implementation Index – Ten Melco facilities have received recognition as ‘Responsible Gambling Model Units’ with nine earning perfect scores of 100% against the criteria.



“RG Check” accreditation – International, third-party Responsible Gambling Council accreditation across Melco properties in Cyprus and Manila



Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) scores: B for Climate and B for Water



Green Key and Green Hotel Awards for Studio City, Nuwa, Morpheus and The Countdown













Engaging our People









Invested an average of US$582 per full-time-equivalent (FTE) employee on learning and development activities, equating to an average of 38 training hours per FTE, with 100% of colleagues attending training



3.5% of Macau colleagues participated in over 4,100 Foundation Acceleration Program (FAP) experiences, of which 12% were related to non-gaming activities; 86% of Culinary FAP participants were retained within the Company with a 17% promotion rate upon completion









Community Engagement & Investment









Close to 3,600 participants volunteered their time and efforts across 359 volunteering initiatives



Over US$17.42 million donated to worthy causes in Melco’s local communities









Energy & Climate Resilience









Energy-efficiency measures (EEMs) since 2018 have resulted in annualized savings of over 62.5 million kWh, an increase of 9% over 2023



More than 25,000 PV panels at all properties in Macau, Manila and Cyprus onsite, generating close to 10,000 MWh annually









Material Use & Waste









Avoided 13.2 million SUP bottles with the NORDAQ water filtration system serving nearly all hotel rooms at Melco’s integrated resorts



Expanded recycling of playing cards across properties in Macau, Manila and Cyprus



City of Dreams Manila has established a circular economy where food waste is composted on site and excess compost is donated to a local farm to grow some of the vegetables served to guests













Sustaining our Supply Chain









100% cage-free eggs sourced for Melco F&B operations in Manila and Macau with 74% at City of Dreams Mediterranean



Accelerated adoption of recycled fabric uniforms, working to establish guidelines and adopt recognized certifications



Strengthened data tracking and credibility in certified sourcing and chain-of-custody verification for key categories such as seafood and chemicals, while equipping local suppliers to meet Company expectations













Empowering our Business









Continued ethics training and capacity building programs for colleagues and suppliers



Implemented onsite, real-world cyberattack simulation drills for relevant colleagues and teams across the Group to test awareness, readiness to respond and system effectiveness.







Melco remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and invites stakeholders, partners, and communities to join in its journey towards a climate-fit and equitable future.







About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (



www.cityofdreamsmacau.com



), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





