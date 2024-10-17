Melco Resorts & Entertainment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLCO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (Symbol: MLCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.19, changing hands as low as $7.03 per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.78 per share, with $9.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.04.

