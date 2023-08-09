Melatonin For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

If you’ve had trouble sleeping, you’re likely familiar with melatonin. This naturally-occurring hormone is available as a supplement to help those struggling with sleep issues.. But did you know that dogs can safely take melatonin as well? It can be administered to help with sleep, stress and anxiety and certain other medical conditions, such as hair loss and Cushing’s disease.

Is Melatonin Safe To Give to Dogs?

Yes, melatonin is safe to give to dogs when the proper dose is administered. First, take your pooch to the veterinarian to find out what dosage is appropriate. While you can technically give your dog melatonin made for humans, it’s best to get one specifically made for pets. Human melatonin supplements may have chemicals that are toxic to dogs, like xylitol.

“[Melatonin for dogs] is the same active ingredient, just a different strength. It’s provided in a veterinary formulation [that’s] for pet sizes, not people sizes,” explains Dr. Boaz Man, D.V.M., medical director and owner of Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida.

What Is Melatonin Used for in Dogs?

Melatonin is most commonly used for anxiety and stress relief in dogs. The hormone produces a calming, soothing effect that can allow your dog to feel at ease.

While relatively uncommon, some dogs may develop sleep disorders or disturbed sleep patterns due to an underlying health condition. For instance, a dog with dementia, referred to as canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD), may confuse night and day and have trouble sleeping. In these cases, melatonin could help your dog get some much needed sleep.

Melatonin is also used for dogs struggling with skin conditions like seasonal flank alopecia and atopic dermatitis. These conditions result in hair loss and some studies have found melatonin to be effective in promoting hair regrowth.

Other health conditions that respond to melatonin include vacuolar hepatopathy (a liver disorder), immune-mediated thrombocytopenia (an auto-immune disease) and Cushing’s disease. Cushing’s disease happens due to an overproduction of the hormone cortisol—which melatonin can help the body block.

When Owners Can Give Melatonin to Dogs

Pet parents can give melatonin to dogs in a variety of situations. For anxiety, administering melatonin ahead of time can help pets feel more relaxed during stressful events, such as a trip to the vet or when traveling on an airplane. If your pooch has a noise phobia, you could give it melatonin before the celebratory fireworks or before a storm rolls in. It can also be used for dogs that struggle with separation anxiety.

Melatonin is beneficial for dogs dealing with sleep issues such as night pacing, insomnia or dysregulation of sleep cycles due to CCD.

In more unique situations, melatonin can be used as part of a treatment for a health condition such as Cushing’s, seasonal flank alopecia, vacuolar hepatopathy and immune-mediated thrombocytopenia. For alopecia and other skin conditions, it is commonly given as an injectable implant.

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Melatonin to Dogs

If your dog is allergic, you’ll want to steer clear of melatonin. You also want to avoid giving melatonin to puppies, as melatonin can alter the hormones necessary for your dog’s development.

In dogs that haven’t been spayed or neutered, melatonin can cause complications with reproduction. “It can be dangerous for them during breeding,” Man says. This is because melatonin interacts with hormones like testosterone, estrogen and progesterone, which can cause issues with pregnancy and even lead to pregnancy loss.

If your dog is on a conflicting medication, melatonin can have adverse effects. Be sure to discuss all medications, vitamins and supplements your dog is taking with a veterinarian to determine if there are any potential drug interactions. Some medications that could possibly cause a drug interaction with melatonin are benzodiazepines, succinylcholine, warfarin and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs.)

What Is a Safe Melatonin Dosage for Dogs?

A safe melatonin dosage varies by each dog’s weight. A bigger dog such as a goldendoodle wouldn’t take the same amount as a chihuahua, for instance.

An average recommendation is “around 1 mg to 4 mgs twice per day,” says Man. Dosages may be lower for dogs dealing with sleep issues but higher for those with skin conditions. You should always consult with a veterinarian to decide the appropriate dosage amount for your specific dog.

Can Dogs Overdose on Melatonin?

Yes, dogs can overdose on melatonin, but for it to be considered a serious overdose, it would have to be a large amount—such as an entire bottle of melatonin pills. Small overdoses can occur and will likely result in minor symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, sleepiness and lethargy.

If they get into a large amount, call pet poison control, Man says.“They will be able to tell you if your pet needs to go into the ER for decontamination.”

More serious effects of a melatonin overdose include high blood pressure, rapid or irregular heart rate, seizures, incoordination and persistent itchiness.

If you believe your dog has severely overdosed on melatonin, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

Can I Give My Dog Melatonin Every Day?

Yes, you can give your dog melatonin every day. For some health conditions, this may be a necessary aspect of treatment. For example, in dogs with seasonal flank alopecia, you may be instructed to give them melatonin up to three times per day.

Melatonin Side Effects for Dogs

Melatonin is one of the safest natural treatments for dogs.

“It’s not considered a real drug and doesn’t have too many side effects,” Man says. However, if your dog does experience any negative side effects, they’re likely to be mild.

Some potential side effects of melatonin are:

Drowsiness

Stomach cramps

Confusion

Itching

An increased heart rate

Of course, there are also positive side effects of melatonin, which is why your dog is taking it in the first place. Positive side effects of melatonin are feeling calm, drowsiness and sleepiness.

How Long Does It Take for Melatonin To Start Working?

It could take just 15 to 30 minutes for melatonin to start working in a dog. However, it could also take longer—about one to two hours.

As with any new medication, it’s essential to start off with a small dose of melatonin and then wait to see its effect on your dog. You don’t want to run the risk of accidentally overdosing your dog by giving it more than needed in a short amount of time.

You might not see effective results right away, either.

“Don’t expect it to work instantaneously. Maybe give it a few days of trial before determining if it’s helpful or not,” Man suggests.

How Long Does Melatonin Stay in a Dog’s System?

The effects of melatonin can last for about eight hours, and should be fully out of your dog’s system after 24 hours. However, these are only estimates and should not be used as an official benchmark. Each dog is different and depending on your dog’s weight and the exact dosage given, these estimates can be shorter or longer.

