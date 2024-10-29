News & Insights

Stocks

Meituan Dianping Grants RSUs to Boost Talent Retention

October 29, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meituan Dianping (HK:3690) has released an update.

Meituan Dianping has granted nearly 7 million restricted share units (RSUs) to employees, service providers, and directors as part of its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme. The grant aims to attract, motivate, and retain key talents within the company, with vesting periods ranging from 23 to 48 months. This move highlights the company’s strategy to enhance its human capital, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

For further insights into HK:3690 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.