Meituan Dianping Grants RSUs to Boost Talent Retention

Meituan Dianping (HK:3690) has released an update.

Meituan Dianping has granted nearly 7 million restricted share units (RSUs) to employees, service providers, and directors as part of its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme. The grant aims to attract, motivate, and retain key talents within the company, with vesting periods ranging from 23 to 48 months. This move highlights the company’s strategy to enhance its human capital, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

