MeiraGTx (MGTX) Soars 6.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) shares ended the last trading session 6.8% higher at $10.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 29% gain over the past four weeks.

The price rise can be attributed to growing investor confidence related to MeiraGTx’s promising late-stage clinical programs, including Parkinson's disease, radiation-induced xerostomia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and AIPL1-associated retinal dystrophy. These programs use targeted local delivery of small doses of genetic medicines to treat both inherited and more common conditions with severe unmet need.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.55 million, down 19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MeiraGTx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MGTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

MeiraGTx is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ocugen (OCGN), finished the last trading session 3.1% higher at $1.99. OCGN has returned -13.8% over the past month.

Ocugen's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.9% over the past month to -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Ocugen currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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