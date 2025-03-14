$MEI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MEI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,529,408 of trading volume.

$MEI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MEI:

$MEI insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN B DEGAYNOR (CEO and President) purchased 32,733 shares for an estimated $211,356

DAVID P BLOM purchased 9,320 shares for an estimated $100,749

MARY A LINDSEY purchased 8,800 shares for an estimated $100,107

$MEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MEI stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

