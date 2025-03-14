$MEI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MEI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,529,408 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MEI:
$MEI Insider Trading Activity
$MEI insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN B DEGAYNOR (CEO and President) purchased 32,733 shares for an estimated $211,356
- DAVID P BLOM purchased 9,320 shares for an estimated $100,749
- MARY A LINDSEY purchased 8,800 shares for an estimated $100,107
$MEI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MEI stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 605,871 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,143,219
- UBS GROUP AG added 593,126 shares (+534.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,992,955
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 537,285 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,334,590
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 446,398 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,263,032
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 444,128 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,236,269
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 376,946 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,444,193
- KINGSVIEW WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 311,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,678,197
