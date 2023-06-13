MEI Pharma Hires Justin File As CFO To Succeed Brian Drazba

(RTTNews) - MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP), a company focused on new therapies for cancer, announced on Tuesday that it has hired Justin File as new chief financial officer to succeed Brian Drazba, whose tenure as CFO will end no later than September 1.

File, who joined MEIP on June 12 as Executive Vice President of Finance, will be appointed to the new role upon the departure of Drazba.

With three decades of experience in accounting and finance, File has worked for both public and private companies. From 2015 to 2023, he has been serving as CFO of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a women's health company.

