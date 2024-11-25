Megaport Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Glo Gordon increased her direct holdings by acquiring an additional 2,009 fully paid ordinary shares, doubling her total to 4,018 shares. This change was made through an issuance of securities following shareholder approval from the company’s Annual General Meeting.

