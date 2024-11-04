Megado Minerals Announces Pro Rata Security Issue

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Ltd is set to issue up to 127,227,779 ordinary fully paid securities in a standard pro rata offering. This non-renounceable issue aims to raise capital and is scheduled to close on November 27, 2024, with the issue date on December 4, 2024. Investors keeping an eye on the ASX might find this a noteworthy opportunity to engage with Megado’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:MEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.