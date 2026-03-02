Mega Cap Leaders or Broader Growth Exposure? VUG vs. MGK

Key Points

MGK charges a slightly higher expense ratio but has delivered a modestly better 1-year total return than VUG

Both funds are dominated by technology and consumer cyclical stocks, with near-identical top holdings and yield

MGK holds fewer mega cap stocks, while VUG spreads across a broader selection of large-cap growth companies

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) and Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) differ most in their scope, with VUG offering broader large-cap growth exposure and MGK focusing tightly on the largest U.S. growth stocks, reflected in their holdings count, assets under management (AUM), and subtle performance nuances.

Both funds aim to capture the U.S. growth equity market, but VUG tracks a wider universe of large-cap growth names, while MGK zeroes in on the mega cap segment. This comparison highlights how these two index-tracking ETFs stack up on cost, returns, risk, and portfolio makeup for investors interested in U.S. growth stocks.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VUG MGK Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.05% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 27, 2026) 15.6% 16.4% Dividend yield 0.4% 0.4% Beta 1.18 1.17 AUM $349.9 billion $31.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

MGK charges a slightly higher expense ratio than VUG, which could matter to cost-conscious investors, though both are very low by industry standards. Both funds offer the same modest dividend yield, so the main cost difference is in their expense ratios.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VUG MGK Max drawdown (five years) -35.61% -36.01% Growth of $1,000 over five years $1,774 $1,863

What's inside

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is tightly focused on the largest U.S. growth companies, holding just 69 stocks as of its 18.2-year track record. Its portfolio is dominated by technology (69%) and consumer cyclical (14%) sectors, with top holdings in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) — together accounting for a substantial portion of assets. This structure offers concentrated exposure to mega cap growth, appealing to investors seeking to track the performance of the market’s biggest names.

Vanguard Growth ETF, by contrast, spreads its holdings across 166 companies, also led by technology (67%) and consumer cyclical (13%) stocks. Its top three holdings mirror those of MGK, but the broader roster means more diversification within the large-cap growth universe. Both funds follow a passive, full-replication approach and share similar sector and company tilts, but VUG’s wider net may appeal to those seeking broader market coverage.

What this means for investors

In recent years, a small group of mega cap growth stocks has driven much of the U.S. market’s returns. This context is important when comparing the Vanguard Growth ETF and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF.

MGK holds about seventy of the largest U.S. growth companies, making its performance more dependent on a small group of dominant stocks. This approach trades broader participation for greater alignment with mega cap leaders. VUG, on the other hand, includes more than twice as many companies, offering a broader exposure across large-cap growth. While both funds share top holdings and emphasize technology, VUG’s wider roster can capture gains if performance extends beyond the largest firms. The degree of concentration influences how each fund responds to changes in market leadership.

For investors, it’s about finding the right balance. VUG offers you broad exposure to large-cap growth with less focus on just a few stocks. MGK allocates more of your investment to the market’s biggest companies. Your choice will ultimately depend on how much concentration you want in your growth portfolio.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

