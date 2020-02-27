MEG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.75, changing hands as low as $5.49 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.06 per share, with $8.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.70.

