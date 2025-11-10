MEG Energy Corp. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) released a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$159 million, or C$0.62 per share. This compares with C$167 million, or C$0.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

MEG Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$159 Mln. vs. C$167 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.62 vs. C$0.62 last year.

