Meet the Entrepreneurs In Our Fall 2019 Milestone Makers Cohort

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is thrilled to have the following entrepreneurs in its Fall 2019 Milestone Makers cohort. Milestone Makers is the Nasdaq Center’s flagship program, providing individualized mentorship and executive coaching, as well as access to the Center’s vast network of industry experts to help each founder with his or her milestone. Entrepreneurs in the Fall 2019 cohort were hand selected after a competitive application process. Find out more about the Milestone Makers program here.

Aishetu Fatima Dozie

Bossy Cosmetics

“Bossy Cosmetics is a women’s empowerment and mission-driven business masquerading as a beauty business. We create beloved products and conversation at the intersection of work and beauty for ambitious women. We support working women in their journey to look, feel, and do good by harnessing the power of an engaged community.”

Andres Gutierrez

Medica Santa Carmen

“Medica Santa Carmen through its network of renal care clinics is improving diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease across Mexico. Santa Carmen performs over 15,000 dialysis therapies per month with a patient-centric systems engineering model that delivers accessible, effective and dignified care leading to healthier, happier and more productive patients.”

Aneri Pradhan

ENVision mobile

“ENVision mobile empowers micro-retailers in emerging markets with a shared data analytics platform between creditors and borrowers. Micro-retailers use ENVision’s analytics to grow their businesses and creditors use ENVision’s analytics to make data-driven decisions instead of relying on manual data collection processes.”

Ben Calder

Wherewolf

“Wherewolf creates digital waivers for the adventure tourism industry. We empower tour operators with intelligent solutions that streamline their arrival process, collect data and activate their marketing potential. We replace a required and cumbersome process with a useful revenue generating tool while creating a better experience for customers and staff.”

Camilla Olson

Savitude

“Today, fashion brands ignore 8 of 9 women’s body shapes and other physical characteristics inherent in the world’s diverse population of women when they design and manufacture clothing. It’s a $50 B problem. To address all women, Savitude re-engineers diversity into the fit solution using visual recognition and machine learning. Rather than treat the problem at the point of sale, Savitude’s approach is to solve the problem in the design and collection building stage.”

Carlos Eduardo Ortiz Gutierrez

eiya!

“Eiya is a B2B shipping and logistics network that delivers packages for businesses with ease, convenience and speed. We empower small and medium Ecommerce businesses to create the best delivery experience for their customers. Our mission is to reduce pollution and traffic while improving mobility and commerce in Mexico City.”

Caroline Gutman

Nu Market

“Nu Market elevates women artisans around the world by sourcing sustainable and unique textiles for interior designers and collectors. We’re making it easier than ever before to buy high quality handmade textiles that come with their own story.”

Danielle Letayf

Badassery

“Badassery supercharges your career and amplifies your personal brand with a highly curated, diverse network that’s actually got your back. Through online community, in-person meetups, and speaking gig opportunities at places like Harvard and VICE, we bring real, underheard voices together and unleash their collective power.”

Dawn Dickson

PopCom

“At PopCom, we believe successful brands are intelligent, mobile, and resilient–and we engineer our automated retail solutions to be exactly that. PopCom is at the forefront of rapidly changing consumer behavior. Our software (SaaS) and IoT platform for vending machines and kiosks provide deep consumer insights and engagement for machine operators using facial recognition and machine learning. Our mission is simple: equip entrepreneurs and brands with future-ready retail solutions that allow rapid retail expansion, incredible customer experiences, and powerful sales data to power the future of retail. ”

Elle Rustique

TipGenie.io

“As we move toward an increasingly cashless society, TipGenie.io is helping 5M tipped service workers recover the lost opportunity for cash tips, enabling customers to express their appreciation through their mobile phone, without having to download an app. Purpose built for the $200B hotel industry, TipGenie.io is the first mobile payments system to seamlessly integrate digital cashless tipping, real-time feedback, and data analytics onto a single B2B platform.”

Hoda Mehr

Stock Card

“Stock Card is an online tool that makes stock market research easy-to-understand, quick, and emotion-free. Stock Card uses automation, visualization, and machine learning to simplify and personalize stock market research to what investors know and prefer and supports investors with the information they need to make better investment decisions.”

Isabella Johnston

Intern Pursuit

“The Future of Work is now. Intern Pursuit helps employers recruit, assess, and manage interns that develops both the employee and the intern. Intern Pursuit uses peer mentoring methodology to develop skills for your employee and intern through our proprietary algorithm from recruitment to exit.”

Joseph Welch

Taste It Wines

“We believe drinking each glass of wine takes us on a journey through the people and cultures of the world. Taste It Wines is a global winery that encourages people to try new wines by scouring the world to discover unique, exceptional, and meaningful wines offered by-the-glass for individuals on a constant quest for discovery and adventure.”

Kathryn Rose

wiseHer

“wiseHer is global knowledge marketplace that helps women business owners and professionals overcome unique challenges on-demand through 1:1 access to thousands of executives, coaches/mentors, education and resources that accelerate business or career growth.”

Neilda Pacquing

MindGlow

“MindGlow empowers people to feel better prepared to handle emergency situations. Our active shooter Virtual Reality (VR) training tool and curriculum teach users what to do before, during, and after an active shooting by simulating real-life scenarios. With our focus on using VR, we aim to provide safe, efficient, and accurate safety training to save more lives.”

Payton McGriff

S H E Style Her Empowered

“S H E creates education and employment opportunities for underserved women around the world by responsibly manufacturing sustainable school uniforms. The S H E school uniform grows six sizes and all fabric waste is recycled into reusable menstrual pads for girls, making school uniforms better for girls and better for the environment. Proceeds from S H E have provided 400 education sponsorships and created 25 jobs for women from low-income and low-education backgrounds in Togo, Africa.”

Ramesh Balan

Knomadix Corporation

“Knomadix evolves the way the world learns by using its AI-assisted learning platform to power more dynamic and personalized learning experiences. With its unique approach that combines AI with Augmented intelligence, Knomadix provides tools that capture and support student’s step-by-step learning process. This helps accelerate student cognition development and improves outcomes.”

