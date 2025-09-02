Key Points Some potential quantum computing monster stocks of the next decade are already monsters.

Several rising stars could grow much larger.

Investors also have "pick-and-shovel" alternatives to invest indirectly in quantum computing.

Big ideas often attract big money. And big money can lead to big market caps for companies that turn those big ideas into reality.

We're arguably in the early stages of seeing that happen with quantum computing. The technology holds the potential to revolutionize multiple industries. Global consulting firm McKinsey projects the quantum computing market size could reach as high as $131 billion by 2040.

If McKinsey is right, some quantum computing pioneers could be much larger a few years from now. Meet quantum computing's potential monster stocks of the next decade.

Easy picks

What are the easy picks for the quantum computing monster stocks of the next decade? The stocks that are already monsters.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) ranks as the world's second-largest company with a market cap of around $3.7 trillion. It originally attained monster stock status by developing the most widely used operating system for personal computers. Microsoft still generates a significant amount of revenue from this part of its business. It also makes billions of dollars in revenue from its cloud platform, productivity applications, business process software, and gaming systems.

Quantum computing isn't a major moneymaker for Microsoft yet. However, the tech giant is investing heavily in the technology. Microsoft's Majorana 1 quantum processor uses the world's first topoconductor, a new type of material that could pave the way for powerful quantum supercomputers.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is another member of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" that's already huge. Its Google unit is the 800-pound gorilla in the search engine market. Google Cloud is the fastest-growing major cloud services provider. The company's Android operating system is the market leader for mobile devices.

Google Quantum AI is a part of Alphabet's business focused on quantum computing. It has already achieved two major quantum computing milestones, including demonstrating the first logical qubit prototype -- a key step in quantum error correction. The team at Google Quantum AI believes that they could develop an error-corrected quantum computer useful for practical applications "within the decade."

We can't leave out the granddaddy of technology -- IBM (NYSE: IBM). Founded in 1911, IBM once ruled the tech world with its mainframe computers. It's not nearly as dominant these days. However, IBM is a major player in quantum computing. The company has committed to delivering the world's first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.

Rising stars

Not every quantum computing monster stock of the next decade is already a monster stock. Several rising stars could have what it takes to take their place alongside Microsoft, Alphabet, and IBM.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) ranks as one of the most promising up-and-coming quantum computing leaders. The company offers the only quantum hardware currently available on all three major cloud providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud). It also boasts an impressive lineup of customers and partners.

The company has an ambitious roadmap to deliver powerful quantum computers. Its trapped-ion architecture could hold several competitive advantages over rival technologies. IonQ's acquisition of Oxford Ionics could also give the company the needed technology to put thousands of qubits on a single chip.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is another small quantum computing stock to watch. It was the first commercial quantum computing company. Like IonQ, D-Wave has a strong customer base. The company's Advantage2 quantum processing unit is one of the most powerful superconducting quantum computers ever developed. D-Wave's stock has been one of the biggest winners in the quantum computing space this year, too.

Keep your eyes on two other potential future monster stocks of quantum computing as well. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) recently demonstrated the largest multi-chip quantum computer and dramatically reduced the error rate from its single-chip Ankaa-3 system. The aptly named Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) uses integrated photonics and nonlinear quantum optics in its quantum computers. The company believes the advantages of its approach include low energy consumption, higher bandwidth, and greater capacity for miniaturization and scalability.

Another angle

Microsoft, Alphabet, and IBM offer a less risky way to invest in quantum computing. IonQ, D-Wave, Rigetti, and Quantum Computing Inc. could be more appealing to aggressive investors. There is another angle, though.

Instead of buying the stocks of companies that are developing quantum computers, you could go with "pick-and-shovel" stocks. The idea here is to buy shares of companies that make it easier for others to develop quantum computers.

I think the easiest pick with this pick-and-shovel approach is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The GPU maker is investing in integrating AI supercomputers with quantum hardware to enable accelerated quantum supercomputing.

If you want to invest in a smaller company, Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ) might be intriguing. Arqit develops encryption platforms that protect systems from attacks by quantum computers. As is the case with IonQ, D-Wave, Rigetti, and Quantum Computing Inc., there's no guarantee that Arqit will be a monster stock in the next decade. But if it is, investors who buy now could make a fortune.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

