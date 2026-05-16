Meet the Quantum Computing Stock That Could Crush IonQ in 2026

Key Points

New quantum startup Infleqtion uses atoms for its quantum components, just like IonQ.

Infleqtion's quantum computing accuracy is much lower than best-in-class IonQ.

Infleqtion's additional business lines and lower price could help it outperform IonQ this year.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Given the wild success that quantum computing start-ups like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) enjoyed in 2025, it's no surprise that even more new players have entered the field in 2026.

One of these contenders for quantum dominance is Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), which briefly reached a market cap of $6 billion in April, despite going public only in February.

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But could this scrappy upstart's performance really crush the more established IonQ in 2026? I believe it could. Here's how Infleqtion might pull it off.

A different kind of quantum

While other quantum computing companies use subatomic particles like electrons or photons, both Infleqtion and IonQ use entire atoms instead. The benefit, according to both companies, is that for certain elemental types, all atoms of the same type in the universe are identical. This reduces manufacturing costs and the potential for defects.

IonQ utilizes ionized ytterbium atoms in its quantum components, while Infleqtion uses neutral rubidium and cesium atoms. But the big difference between the companies' quantum computers is their accuracy.

Accuracy in quantum computing is measured by "two-qubit gate fidelity." In October, IonQ became the first quantum computing company to achieve two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.99%. That's highly accurate, but considering classical computers essentially have 100% accuracy, it's still less than ideal.

Infleqtion, on the other hand, claims two-qubit gate fidelity of only 99.73%, which is a world away in computing terms. So how could Infleqtion possibly outperform IonQ?

Volatility could spell opportunity

Luckily for Infleqtion, it doesn't necessarily need to close the quantum computing accuracy gap for its stock to outperform IonQ's this year.

Infleqtion uses quantum technology for more than just computing. The company is a pioneer in quantum sensing technology, manufacturing devices that utilize neutral-atom technology for precise measurements. Its Tiqker atomic clock is more precise than a standard microwave atomic clock, while its quantum inertial sensors can utilize gravitational fields to provide precise positioning information in the absence of GPS and in outer space. Infleqtion already counts U.S. government entities NASA and the U.S. Navy among its clients, so this could be a major growth area independent of its quantum computing business.

But the big reason Infleqtion might outperform IonQ this year is simple volatility.

Even though IonQ's market cap is more than six times as large as Infleqtion's, both stocks have been subject to wild price swings. Over the past year, IonQ's market cap has ranged from $8 billion to $27.2 billion, while Infleqtion's has ranged between $1.9 billion and $3.8 billion since its February IPO.

Right now, however, Infleqtion is trading at a $2.7 billion valuation, close to its average of $2.6 billion. IonQ, on the other hand, is currently trading at $19.4 billion, well above its $15.2 billion one-year average.

All it might take is a bit of good news from the much smaller Infleqtion to cause its stock to soar and outperform IonQ's in 2026. But the opposite is also true: A bit of bad news is all it might take to send Infleqtion's shares tumbling. Investors should be aware of the volatility of both companies, and only the most risk-tolerant investors should consider buying either quantum computing stock.

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John Bromels has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.