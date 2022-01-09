Meet Ameca: Engineering Arts’ New Humanoid Robot

Ever seen a movie and thought, ‘Wow, cool concept, but that will never happen in my lifetime.’ Well, up until recently, you’d have been right. First gone viral in a video in December 2021, robotics developer Engineered Arts Ltd. recently showcased its new prototype, named Ameca. The humanoid robot stood tall at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) booth, answering reporter’s questions and expressing its thoughts at the Las Vegas expo.

While Ameca is not currently developed to walk and move about, it is quite capable of gesturing with arms and hands, and most importantly, using the 17 motors in its face to express human emotion. This is by design, as one of its purposes is to communicate with humans. This is part of the U.K.-based company’s goal of further advancing its AI platform.

Ameca is also specifically designed to have gender-neutral facial features, as well as a gray-blue skin tone. This is perhaps so those interacting with it focus more on the content of its speech and machine learning performances.

According to its developers, Ameca is the most advanced human-like robot in existence. Furthermore, different segments of Ameca can operate independently of one another, and its software and hardware can be interchanged in a modular type-fashion.

Recent advancements in robotics have both spooked and mesmerized the general public. Boston Dynamics’ dog-like robots seem to consistently garner huge media attention due to their hyper realistic capabilities. For Ameca, the Director of Operations at Engineered Arts noted that it may be another decade before it is seen in a commercial or private setting. 10 years however, is really not all far away.

Formerly futuristic movies may be soon be behind the times.

Technology Stocks

Engineered Arts is privately held, but it has the potential to someday become a top technology stock. According to the company, Ameca is essentially a platform for developing AI, or a place where machine learning and AI systems can be tested.

A recent report by Market Research Future forecasts the AI market to reach a CAGR of $38.46 billion by 2027, so progress made by Engineered Arts can be significant. Investors might want to keep an eye on this one, to see whether the company decides to go public as its AI capabilities continue to expand.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Brock Ladenheim did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

