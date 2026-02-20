Meet the AI Stock That Could Be Worth $6 Trillion by 2030

Key Points

Alphabet's leadership in some rapidly growing industries provide attractive prospects.

The tech giant could face some headwinds, but it looks capable of overcoming them.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

No publicly traded company has ever reached a market valuation of $6 trillion. However, that should happen over the next few years, and several major corporations aren't all that far from this milestone.

One company that could be in this group is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The business is strong

First, note that this feat wouldn't require Alphabet to produce extraordinary returns. The company's current market cap is $3.7 trillion. To reach $6 trillion in four years, it needs a compound annual growth rate of 12.85%. That is above the market's long-term average, but it isn't an unreasonable target, either.

Second, we can point to Alphabet's momentum. The company's core advertising business remains strong and has been improved thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. It has increased engagement on Google Search through features like AI Mode and AI Overviews, and has done likewise on YouTube through AI-powered recommendation algorithms.

This has helped grow ad revenue. In the fourth quarter, ad sales jumped by 18% year over year to $113.8 billion, a strong performance for the tech leader.

Third, we can look at the company's most important growth driver, its cloud business. During the fourth quarter, cloud revenue soared 47.8% year over year. Its AI services are playing a prominent role here, and demand remains high. Alphabet ended the period with a cloud backlog of $247 billion, increasing 55% sequentially and by more than 100% year over year.

Strong demand for cloud and AI services could power Alphabet's growth over the next four years, helping it deliver consistently strong financial results and sending its market cap above $6 trillion.

Potential challenges

Alphabet's shares dropped after its fourth-quarter earnings report, largely because some investors worry about the company's runaway capital expenditures. If this investment isn't backed by strong revenue increases in the upcoming quarters, the stock will fall even more, especially as the shares look much more expensive -- valuation-wise -- than they did six months ago. The business is also facing a very competitive landscape in cloud computing.

Its advertising business could decline as economic problems arise, and companies decrease ad spending. It's important to keep all these challenges in mind because they could hinder growth in the next four years.

Even so, management has shown the ability to overcome similar challenges. It can also cut spending, as it has in the past, if the spending doesn't deliver the return on investment it expects or if economic challenges arise. A lot could happen over the next four years, but even if Alphabet fails to reach $6 trillion by 2030, the company still looks like an excellent buy-and-hold in the long term.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.