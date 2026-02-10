Meet the 15.7% Yield Dividend Stock That Could Soar in 2026

Key Points

Innovative Industrial Properties' stock has declined significantly since the third quarter of 2024.

Factors that could propel a rebound in 2026 include a return to revenue growth and regulatory changes.

However, this cannabis REIT remains a risky proposition.

10 stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties ›

There hasn't been much good news for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) lately. Shares of the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) have plunged more than 60% below the peak set in the third quarter of 2024.

One of the few bright spots for Innovative Industrial Properties is its dividend, which currently yields an astronomical 15.7%. Could this beaten-down REIT stock provide something other than its dividend for investors to celebrate and soar in 2026?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Three positive factors for this cannabis REIT

I think there are three positive factors for Innovative Industrial Properties that give investors reason to be cautiously optimistic about 2026.

First, analysts project that the company will return to growth this year. Granted, the growth will likely be slight. The consensus revenue estimate of $269.7 million is only around 1.5% above the anticipated revenue for 2025. However, a year-over-year gain is much better than the revenue declines that Innovative has experienced recently.

Second, the rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule III could benefit Innovative Industrial Properties in 2026. In particular, rescheduling could help some of the REITs tenants by eliminating Section 280E of the tax code. This section has prevented cannabis operators from deducting standard business expenses. Removal of this limitation would boost marijuana stocks and their financial positions -- along with their ability to pay rents due to Innovative.

Third, Innovative Industrial Properties' valuation could look significantly more attractive to investors in a more favorable regulatory climate. The stock trades at 11.4 times forward earnings. Some discounted cash flow models also suggest its intrinsic value is well above the current share price.

Still a risky proposition

While Innovative Industrial Properties' shares could realistically soar in 2026, the stock remains a risky proposition. For one thing, even a slight underperformance could prevent the company from delivering revenue growth this year.

Regulatory change could be a double-edged sword. Although rescheduling marijuana could bolster the financial positions of Innovative Industrial Properties' tenants, the potential passage of the SAFER Act could also open the door to increased competition for the cannabis REIT if more banks begin to offer loans to cannabis operators. In this scenario, Innovative could look more like a value trap than a bargain.

Finally, there's still some degree of uncertainty about the reliability of Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend. The REIT reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the third quarter of 2025 of $1.71. That wasn't enough to cover its dividend payout of $1.90. Should Innovative be forced to cut its dividend, its stock would likely decline -- perhaps sharply.

Should you buy stock in Innovative Industrial Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in Innovative Industrial Properties, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Innovative Industrial Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.