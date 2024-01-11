Medtronic's (MDT) Percept RC DBS System Secures FDA Approval

Medtronic plc MDT recently received the FDA’s approval for the Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation (“DBS”) system. The rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept family, which includes the Percept PC neurostimulator, BrainSense technology and SenSight directional leads.

The recent development will significantly boost the Neuromodulation business, which is part of Medtronic’s Neuroscience portfolio. The company is transforming brain modulation through sensing-enabled DBS and is committed to driving therapy innovation to improve more lives with Medtronic DBS therapy.

News in Detail

In the United States, more than 11 million people are known to live with movement disorders and approximately 3.4 million with epilepsy. In this regard, Medtronic’s Percept family stands out as the only sensing-enabled DBS system in the market, allowing physicians to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and dystonia as well as epilepsy.



DBS uses a surgically implanted medical device similar to a cardiac pacemaker. Medtronic Percept neurostimulators transmit electrical signals via slender wires to specific brain targets affected by debilitating neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease.

Percept RC is the smallest and thinnest dual-channel neurostimulator available for DBS and is equipped with BrainSense technology that captures and records brain signals to provide insights. This enables a healthcare provider to adapt and personalize therapy to a patient's evolving needs.

Unlike other rechargeable devices, the Percept RC battery offers at least 15 years of service life with consistent and fast recharge performance. Medtronic’s patented battery technology has less battery fade than other rechargeable devices for a more reliable, long-lasting battery.

In addition, Percept neurostimulators are engineered to allow for future software updates designed for the Percept platform without a neurostimulator device exchange. Percept RC is available immediately throughout the United States, as well as via the CE Mark approval in Europe and availability in Japan.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global DBS devices market was valued at $1.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% by 2030.

The market is witnessing robust growth due to factors like the rising geriatric population, the introduction of technologically advanced products and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases. A growing prevalence of neurological disorders and lifestyle-related disorders will further contribute to the growth.

Other Developments in the Neuroscience Portfolio

In August 2023, Medtronic received the CE Mark approval for an Inceptiv closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS). This is the company’s first SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses each person's unique biological signals and adjusts stimulation moment to moment, as needed, to keep therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life. Having pioneered SCS for pain management more than 50 years ago, the approval marks a new phase of pain relief, using sensing technology to listen to the unique biological signals of each patient.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Medtronic shares have dropped 0.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.7%.

