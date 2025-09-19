BioTech

Medtronic's Altaviva Device Wins US FDA Approval

September 19, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), Friday announced that its Altaviva device, designed to treat urge urinary incontinence, has secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

Designed for real-life needs, the Altaviva device is MRI-compatible, providing patients with peace of mind for planned or unexpected medical imaging, the company stated.

The device is inserted near the ankle during a minimally invasive procedure. It sits slightly below the skin and sends electrical impulses to the tibial nerve, helping restore communication between the bladder and the brain to regulate bladder control.

In the pre-market hours, MDT is trading at $96.05, up 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.