Is Medtronic Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Galway, Ireland-based Medtronic plc (MDT) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients. Valued at $120.9 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include those for bradycardia pacing, tachyarrhythmia management, atrial fibrillation management, heart failure management, heart valve replacement, malignant and non-malignant pain, and movement disorders.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MDT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical devices industry. MDT's global presence and wide product range, covering chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders, are its key strengths. With around half of sales coming from international markets, the company has a diverse geographic reach that helps mitigate economic risks, reducing its dependence on any one product or market.

Despite its notable strength, MDT shares touched their 52-week high of $95.57 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, MDT stock gained 9%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX)7.4% dip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of MDT rose 16.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 5.3%. However, the stock climbed 9.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 12.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, MDT has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-February, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 18, MDT shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.39 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.36. The company’s revenue was $8.29 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $8.33 billion. MDT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.44 to $5.50.

In the competitive arena of medical devices, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has taken the lead over MDT, showing resilience with a 21.6% gain on a YTD basis and 14.6% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on MDT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $94.78 suggests a potential upside of 1.9% from current price levels.

