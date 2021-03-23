Medtronic (MDT) Directional Lead for DBS System Gets CE Mark

Medtronic plc MDT received the CE Mark for its SenSight directional lead for the treatment of system symptoms associated with movement disorders and epilepsy. SenSight is currently the only available Directional Lead that combines advantages of directionality with the benefit of built-in sensing.

On Mar 17 and 18, SenSight systems were first implanted at the University Clinic of Würzburg and Grenoble Alpes University Hospital. This was followed by a full launch in Western Europe. The product is currently under review by the FDA.

DBS at a Glance

The DBS therapy by Medtronic is used for the treatment of recent and longer-standing Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, primary dystonia, the disabling symptoms of epilepsy and treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder.

A Peek into the Efficacy of SenSight

Under the DBS therapy a small pacemaker-like device is used to send electrical signals to a targeted area in the brain related to symptoms through leads (very thin wires). The SenSight is a directional DBS lead system, which works together with certain Medtronic neurostimulators including the latest Percept PC neurostimulator. Percept received regulatory go-ahead both in the United States and Europe in 2020.

This SenSight system according to Medtronic, will enhance detection of local field potentials (LFPs). It further offers directional stimulation for patient-specific tailor therapy.

Medtronic noted that traditional DBS provides stimulation to a very small brain region only when fluctuating symptoms require treatment. On the other hand, SenSight provides patient-centric therapy using objective data from each patient to inform “programming in space and time.”

The SenSight system is expected to work seamlessly with the Percept PC neurostimulator to enhance detection of LFPs, which are 1 million times smaller than DBS stimulation pulses.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research And Markets, the global DBS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% between 2019 and 2024. Factors like the frequent occurrence of motor and neurological disorders along with the growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the approval has been timed well.

Medtronic's Recent Neuromodulation Updates

Within Neuromodulation, the company’s recent product rollouts are leading to share gains in both brain modulation and pain therapies. In brain modulation, the Percept PC launch led to significant share gains from the company’s peers in this field, Boston Scientific and Abbott. The company currently expects its DBS share gains to be a multi-year trend.

In pain therapy, the company is gaining strong momentum from the DTM launch, with nearly a year-over-year point of share gain. In March, the company announced a major regulatory advancement with the receipt of revised commercial labeling approval from the FDA for its Intellis Platform that works with Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) programming.In third-quarter fiscal 2021, DTM trials surged, following the release of a 12-month data in late October.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 45.4% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 47.1%.

